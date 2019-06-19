Okowa appoints 5 Special Advisers

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, announced this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Asaba on Wednesday.

According to the SSG, Dr. Kingsley Emu, former Commissioner for Economic Planning in the immediate past administration in Delta, has been appointed Chief Economic Adviser.

Others are Sen. Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Mr Emmanuel Okoro and Mr Efe Ofoburuku whose portfolio were not stated.

The SSG said that the appointees would be inaugurated on a later date.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Delta Assembly on Tuesday approved the governor’s request for the appointment of 15 special advisers.

Okowa also sent names of eight commiasioner nominees to the house for screening and confirmation and the assembly directed the nominees to appear before it on Thursday for the exercise.