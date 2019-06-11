Facts About Omo Agege, New Deputy Senate President

Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing the Delta State central senatorial district at the Nigerian 9th senate, has emerged the Deputy Senate President. He hails from Orogun in Ughelli North local Government of Delta State.

He scored 68 votes to defeat his main opponent, Senator Ike Ekwermadu who got 37 votes.

Omo-Agege was born on August 3, 1963 in Delta State. He attended St. George Grammar school, Obinomba Obiaruku. Delta State. He graduated in 1985 from the University of Benin with a degree in Law. He was called to the Nigerian bar in 1986.

Career (Wikipedia)

Omo-Agege was deployed to Kwara State for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). He completed his NYSC with the Directorate of Criminal investigation and intelligence, Nigerian Police Force, Kwara State Command. Omo-Agege started his career in law by working with PAT OKUPA & Co in Lagos in 1987.

In 1989, Omo-Agege moved to Lagos and co-founded a law firm; Agege & Co. Omo-Agege moved to the US in 1990, where he worked as a foreign associate at Charles O Agege’s law office in Los Angeles, California.

Omo-Agege was called to the state bar of California, United State District Court and the United States Supreme Court, Washington, DC.] Omo-Agege returned to Nigeria in 1992 to establish Omo-Agege & Associates where he was also Senior Partner. In 1996, he merged his firm Omo-Agege & associates in a partnership resulting in the name Agege & Esin

Political life

Omo-Agege started out in politics by contesting for the ticket to be a representative at the Delta State House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, a ticket he lost in the party primaries. In 2003, former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, appointed Omo-Agege as an executive assistant, a position he held for two years. He was later appointed as a commissioner for special duties by the governor.

Omo-Agege ran for the office of the Governor of Delta State but lost out at the People Democratic Party’s primaries to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Omo-Agege was appointed as the Secretary to State government (SSG) of Delta State by Governor James Ibori in 2007.

Omo-Agege ran for senate in 2015 under the platform of the Labour Party (Nigeria). He was elected as senator representing Delta central senatorial district on March 28, 2015.

Omo-Agege defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressive Congress (APC) on March 7, 2017. Ovie Omo-Agege is the Senator elect representing Delta Central in 2019 general election.