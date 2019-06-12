Omo-Agege: Just Reward

Ena Ofugara

Ovie Omo-Agege worked for this position just as Orji Uzor Kalu and a thousand others schemed for better placement in the Nigerian table seating arrangement.

Saraki and Atiku all went to APC and some got what they wanted and some wanted more. Everyone has a right to want and scheme for more.

Senator Omo Agege found his opportunity to stand and be counted when he capitalized on the D.I.D (Damsel in distress) scenario and fought for Buhari over the voting arrangement. Orji Uzor Kalu’s own was to go and take title from Katsina.

For less money but more Warri akpako way, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege distinguished himself in the eyes of Buhari, APC and the cabal. What others have tried to do and failed, he risked it all and was called names like MACE THIEF etc.

Who curse done kill once?

The smart lawyer and his Warri ways showed loyalty to the powers that be and he has been rewarded.

Dino Malaye did same thing in 2015. He was Buhari’s hatchet man. He jumped fences, wore T-shits that insulted Jonathan and his wife. He was loud and he got rewarded by the cabal. Just. because he fell out with them over WHO GETS WHAT WHEN AND HOW (classic definition of power) does not make him my hero nor yours. He can sing all the gospel songs in the world in the chamber for all I care.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege worked for this one. High risk, high yield. He fought Saraki and the then senate powers to a standstill, overturned their purported suspension, picked up his Senate seat in a PDP Delta state against both internal and external aggression etc etc. He went against more dominant tribes and more established names to become DSP.

Who even thought an Urhobo man will be anything in this Fulani-Yoruba arrangement? Oh well, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege did his permutations and made his bets. Like Orji Kalu, Saraki, Dino etc who did theirs earlier, Omo Agege came late to the party but still found enough stew to lick.

So for his supporters, EVERYWHERE STEW

They believed, they fought and they did it. Fair play to them

It is time to stop being fox and sour grapes and to realize PDP with their support of Ndume and our quietness shows everyone also played the position game and there were winners and losers. Ovie Omo-Agege won. And he won fair and square. Or he rigged it too?

Congrats to the Distinguished Senator and the Deputy Senate President of the 9th Assembly.

Power is WHO GETS WHAT, WHEN and HOW. Senator Omo-Agege seems to understand this.

He deserves some accolades.

For us who have no dog in the fight, we continue to watch moves and smile. We clap for the winners like the audience we are.

PDP must regroup and restrategize. They are losing at every turn.

What the hell anyway? Who will be PDP in 2023? Your guess is as good as mine. We have no political parties but mere platforms for achieving selfish goals.

Ovie Omo Agege has scored his goal.

And honestly, I do not see how Ovie Omo Agege’s emergence or Ekweremadu’s helps Nigeria. It is personal aggrandizement as I have said over and again.

At least as an Urhobo man wherein we get nothing ever in politics, I can watch the emotive but phantasmagorical pleasure of my people celebrating a tribal achievement. It is nothing to your big tribe but something to some of my people. So for them I smile.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, He is the man to beat in 2023 Delta Governorship race. And yes the race has started and Omo Agege is in top form.