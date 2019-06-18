Ondo gov. sacks 3 commissioners, nominates 5 others

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has relieved three of his commissioners of their duties and subsequently nominated five other people as commissioner designates.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Tuesday by Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement gave the names of the nominated commissioner desgninates as Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, Mrs Titilayo Adeyemi, Mr Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Mr Fatai Olotu and Mr Akindotun.

It said the names of the nominees would be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The statement said that the governor also appointed two other people, Tunde Kolawole and Mr Oyebo Aladetan, as Special Advisers.

According to the statement, the cabinet reshuffle was part of Akeredolu’s efforts to reposition his cabinet for optimum performance aimed at the administration’s delivery on its mandate to the people.

“The governor made the announcement at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held on Monday.

“Akeredolu thanked the three commissioners for their service to the people of Ondo State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

“They were directed to hand over all government’s property in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries,” the statement said.

It said Akeredolu pledged that the people would continue to be at the centre of the policies of his administration while he continued to deliver the dividends of good governance to the people of the state.