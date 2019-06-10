Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s face-off truncates Edo’s​ 7th Assembly inauguration

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The face-off between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday stalled the much expected inauguration of the 7th Edo State Assembly.

Speaker of the 6th Assembly, Kabiru Ajoto, had last week adjourned plenary sine die, following the termination of the Assembly.

It was gathered that the battle between Obaseki and Oshiomhole shifted to the Assembly, as both sides plot to control majority of the lawmakers.

All the 24 incoming lawmakers are members of the All Progressives Congress, but only eight of them were re-elected to the 7th Assembly while 16 are new lawmakers.

It was gathered that some of the lawmakers-elect to the 7th Assembly expressed reservations over the date fixed for their inauguration.

It was gathered that Oshiomhole is pushing for Victor Edoror to be made Speaker, while Governor Obaseki preferred Frank Okiye, both of them from Edo Central where the position of Speaker is supposedly zoned to.

One of the newly elected lawmakers who did not want to be named, said the unresolved issues between Oshiomhole and Obaseki was responsible for the delayed proclamation of a new Assembly.

Many APC supporters who had gone to witness the inauguration were disappointed when when heavily armed security operatives mounted blocks at the main gate and the two exit gates of the Assembly.

The presence of the security operatives created much tension and jittery at the Ring Road-killed of the Assembly complex.

Chairman of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) Edo State branch, Umar Farouk, while addressing reported at the gate of the Assembly, condemned the action of the Police.

Farouk who said the police have no right to lock them out of their offices, added the politicians “cannot be used as scapegoat by politicians to feather their nests.”

He said if the police still lock up the gates by Tuesday, they would have no option than to forcefully open the gate.

As at the time of filling this report, the Clerk of the House, Mr. Yaya Omogbai could not be reached for comment.

It was however gathered that the inauguration of the 7th Assembly will now take place either Thursday and Friday this week.

Responding to enquiry, the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Governor was still in Abuja and cannot be doing proclamation of the Assembly in Edo State.

He said as soon as the Governor is back from Abuja, he would proclaim the Assembly.

Commenting on the presence of security operatives at the Assembly, Osagie said “because the 6th Assembly has ended and another one is yet to start, people may take the advantage of the lacuna to commit illegality.

“So people should not be surprised that the police are there. They are there to do their duty and forstal breakdown of law and illegality.”