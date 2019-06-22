Osinbajo leaves for U.S, to meet Vice President Pence, others

Saturday, June 22, 2019 6:02 pm


VP Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will be visiting the United States where he will be meeting with his US counterpart, Mr. Mike Pence, and other key groups and interests in the country.

Ahead of his meeting with the US Vice President in Washington D.C on Wednesday, Professor Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

In his meeting with his American counterpart, VP Osinbajo would be discussing matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the US, while he would be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Vice President leaves for US this afternoon and is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.

