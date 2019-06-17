Osun agency arrests 26 persons for indiscriminate refuse dumping

Osun agency arrests 26 persons for indiscriminate refuse dumping

Monday, June 17, 2019 6:07 pm


Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

The Osun Waste Management Agency (OWMA) says it arrested and prosecuted 26 persons on Monday for indiscriminate disposal of wastes in Osogbo.

Mr Femi Ogunbamiwo, the acting General Manager of OWMA, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

According to him, the agency as part of its statutory duty sends out officers regularly to arrest people disposing their wastes in areas not designated for refuse disposal.

“To check indiscriminate refuse disposal and to keep Osun clean, our officers are always out to sensitise and also arrest those acting against environmental laws.

“According to the laws of OWMA, dumping of refuse indiscriminately is an offence punishable by imprisonment terms or a fine of N25,000 or both or as deemed fit by the court,” he said.

He urged residents to patronise any of the 43 registered Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators whose services include picking up of wastes.

Ogunbamiwo also advised residents to desist from dumping refuse in waterways and channels to prevent flood disaster and outbreak of diseases, especially during the rainy season.

“We urge residents to give government all the needed support to prevent outbreak of diseases and flood disaster.

” We also call on them to always patronise and use PSP operators when disposing their wastes,” he said. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Aero Contractor at 60: We Are Bouncing Back Fully- MD, Ado Sanusi
    6 mins ago

    Sale of Naira notes: Police in Kaduna arrest 4 suspects
    14 mins ago

    We’ll be servant leaders in 9th Senate – Omo-Agege
    18 mins ago

    Gbajabiamila promises to carry opposition along in committees
    26 mins ago

    Action Alliance suspends chairman, invites EFCC to investigate account
    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, receives in audience Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 17th June, 2019. Photos: NOVO ISIORO. 30 mins ago

    Gbajabiamila meets Osinbajo, promises to carry opposition along
    The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools(NAPPS)Lagos chapter ,Central Working Committee(CWC)meeting in Lagos 40 mins ago

    Best Lagos teacher to get car gift — NAPPS
    41 mins ago

    Dangote Cement to earn $700m forex from terminals

    These Might Interest You...