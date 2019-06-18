Osun Govt Assures of Hitch Free 2019 Osun Osogbo Festival

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As the yearly Osun-Osgogbo festival which usually attracts thousands of worshipers, spectators and tourists from all walks of life, the Government of the state of Osun has assured of a hitch free 2019 edition of the Festival, describing the festival as the pride of the state. The festival comes up in August.

According to a statement from the Osun Osogbo Festival 2019, the Supervisor in charge of the Home Affairs, Culture and Tourism Ministry, Dr Obawale Adebisi made the pledge over the weekend during a courtesy call on him by the newly appointed marketing and event management consultant for the 2019 edition of the festival, Esquire Global, representatives of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, and National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Nigeria.

While receiving the delegation, Dr Adebisi stated that the State Government of Osun is committed to partnering with individuals who are ready to promote the growth of the state, saying that Governor Gboyega Oyetola promised during his electioneering campaign to make the state a tourists destination.

He commended the management of Esquire Global for their efforts in marketing and promoting the Osun Osogbo Festival, assuring that the state government would give the firm, the necessary support to make the 2019 edition a success.

According to Adebisi, “Osun Osogbo is our pride. We want to sustain the reputation and commercial viability of the State of Osun State as a cultural enterprise destination. We will therefore continue to seek and partner with anybody, group or firm that will promote and develop tourism in the state. We are impressed with your firms efforts so far on the 2019 Osun Osogbo Festival and we look forward to having a rewarding relationship”.

Speaking on behalf of Esquire Global, the Managing Consultant, Mr. Toye Arulogun promised that the firm would ensure that it sustains the traditions of the festival, inject fresh ideas and attract people from around the globe that will ensure the success of the 2019 edition of the world heritage, tourism and cultural fiesta.

He stated that the firm’s objective is to position Osun Osogbo as a global festival with the unique attributes of myth, mystery, heritage, cultural tourism and traditional festivities with inherent economic potentials for the State of Osun. “We are desirous of sustaining Osun Osogbo Festival as an international cultural tourism brand in partnership of the state government. The support of the State of Osun is therefore crucial to the success of this year’s edition, as we jointly promote, preserve and sustain the uniqueness of Osun Osogbo Festival”, Arulogun added.