Oyo Govt. Cancels Mid Term Break for Public Schools

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 9:45 am


Oyo Government

Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation of the mid-term break, for the third term of 2018/2019 academic session, for public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The announcement was contained in a circular signed by Mr I. O. Adeosun, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The cancellation was as a result of many public holidays and strikes, which made pupils/students of public schools stayed out of classrooms for too long.

The statement read in parts stated, “Students of public primary and secondary schools have stayed out of classrooms for a number of days. For the reason of public holidays and strikes, the midterm break for the third term 2018/2019 academic session, is hereby canceled”.

According to the circular, the cancellation would give room for coverage of lost grounds, to the benefit of the pupils and students of public primary and secondary schools.
NAN

