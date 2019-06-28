Oyo Govt. directs Sanitation Exercise to Hold Last Saturday of the Month 6am-9am

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that National Monthly Environmental Sanitation Exercise would hold on Saturday, 29th June, 2019.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Olusoji Oguntola, the sanitation exercise would hold between the hours of 6:00am and 9:00am and there shall be total restriction of human and vehicular movement during the exercise except those on essential duties

The statement directs all the Local Government Council Heads to ensure compliance in their respective domains, as it is expected that roads are blocked to refrain movements

The release also directs Directors of Environment Health Services in the 33 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas, LCDA, within the State to monitor the exercise as a matter of duty

The Statement therefore enjoined shop owners, Market Men and Women, Security Operatives, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Association of Commercial Motorcycle Riders of Nigeria, ACOMMORAN, and the general public to comply with the Environmental Exercise and clean up their surroundings