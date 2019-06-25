P/Harcourt Int. Airport: Wike to rebuild VIP lounge, dualise road

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 8:37 am


Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and New General Manager of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for South-South and South-East Region, Mr Felix Akinbinu on Monday during a Courtesy Visit by the New General Manager of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for South-South and South-East Region at the Government House,  Port Harcourt.

 ▪Turkish Airlines to commence flights to Port Harcourt on Tuesday

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the State Government will make critical interventions at the Port Harcourt International Airport to improve  the international acceptance of the facility.

Governor Wike also expressed  happiness  that Turkish Airlines will commence International  Flights to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Speaking on Monday during a Courtesy Visit by the New General Manager of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for South-South and South-East Region at the Government House, Port Harcourt,  Governor Wike said the Rivers State Government is committed to making the Port Harcourt International Airport the destination of choice in the country.

He said: “I will dualise the access road to the Airport from the Owerri Road Junction  into the airport.  I will also reconstruct the road leading to the VIP Lounge  at the Airport.

“The State Government  will also demolish  the existing  VIP Lounge and construct  a befitting Lounge. The new lounge will be a storey building.  You have made these requests, which I have granted”.

Governor Wike said that in addition  to dualising  the access road to the airport,  the Rivers State Government  will install streetlights  on the road.

The Governor called on the Federal Government  to complete  the construction  of the Domestic Terminal of the Port Harcourt International Airport.

“In the beginning,  I pleaded that I be allowed to intervene  in  the completion of the Local Terminal of the airport, but they declined  because  of politics.  Why can’t  they complete the construction of the local terminal. Is it because  it is Rivers State?”, he said.

He urged the authorities  to forget political  considerations and complete the local terminal in the interest  of Rivers people and other users of the facility.

New General Manager of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for South-South and South-East Region, Mr Felix Akinbinu informed the Rivers State Governor that the  maiden International Flight of Turkish Airlines will land at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

He appealed to the Rivers State Governor to assist in the dualisation  of the access road  to the airport and the reconstruction  of the VIP Lounge

The Airport Manager informed  that Port Harcourt and Kano International Airports  are being posted for aerodrome certification. He said the airport  requires the assistance of the Rivers State Government.

 

 

