PDP closes case at Niger election tribunal

Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:03 pm


Justice

 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday closed its case at the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Minna, Niger State.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, counsel to PDP Mohammed Ndayako, presented Tanko Beji as his only witness.

Ndayako adopted his four witness statements on oath and asked the tribunal to use them as evidence in the petition.

He also tendered some documents which the witness mentioned in his statement on oath, after which he notified the court that his client was closing its case.

Counsel to the 1st respondent Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) said he would bring his client, Gov. Abubakar Bello, on Friday, to open their defence.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice John Igboji, adjourned the matter until June 28, for the respondents to open their defence.

NAN reports that Umar Nasko, the PDP candidate in the March governorship election in the state, had dragged the APC candidate, Bello and his deputy Ahmed Ketso, before the tribunal.

Nasko alleged that the duo presented forged academic and birth certificates to INEC

