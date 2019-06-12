PDP Governors congratulate new NASS leadership

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 7:45 pm


Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and Chairman PDP Governors Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, has congratulated the newly elected leadership of the ninth National Assembly, inaugurated on Tuesday.
The Chairman of the Forum and Gov.  Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa gave the congratulatory message in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday in Abuja.
Dickson urged the new NASS leadership to guarantee the independence of the legislature in accordance with democratic ethos, as well ensure that the rights of Nigerians were defended and well protected.
The Senate on Tuesday elected Ahmed Lawan as its President and Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, while Femi Gbajabiamila was elected as Speaker of House of Representatives and Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker.
Dickson said  that what transpired in the National Assembly on Tuesday was democracy in action, urging them to be conscious of the fact that they emerged at a trying time in the nation’s democracy.
He said  the principal officers assumed these high positions at a trying time in the nation’s democracy, saying this reality must not be lost on them.
  “On behalf of the PDP governors, I congratulate the new leadership of the National Assembly.
“I urge them to strive to defend the independence of the legislature and to protect the rights of Nigerians.
“If the independence of the legislature is lost, then our democracy would have lost all meaning.
“The legislators should seek to protect both chambers as well as the rights of Nigerians.
“They have the responsibility to protect the Nigerian people against all forms of arbitrariness and abuses,” he said.
He urged the NASS leadership to further ensure the stability and unity of the country, while working hard to deepen its democracy.

