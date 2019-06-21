PDP orders fresh state congress in Kogi

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ordered a fresh congress to elect new officers for its Kogi State Chapter.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said that the decision to hold the congress was due to the fact that the tenure of the present state officers will come to an end on July 22.

He, however, said that the congress will not hold at local government and ward levels of the party.

The PDP spokesman said that a date and guidelines for the Governorship primaries of the congress will be announced in due course

He also confirmed that the fee of the Governorship nomination form of the party had been increased from N5 million to N10 million.

Ologbondiyan urged all aspirants to guide against misconduct and utterances that are capable of negatively affecting the chances of the party in the Nov. 16 Governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.