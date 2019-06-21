PDP orders fresh state congress in Kogi

PDP orders fresh state congress in Kogi

Friday, June 21, 2019 7:10 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ordered a fresh congress to elect new officers for its Kogi State Chapter.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said that the decision to hold the congress was due to the fact that the tenure of the present state officers will come to an end on July 22.

He, however, said that the congress will not hold at local government and ward levels of the party.

The PDP spokesman said that a date and guidelines for the Governorship primaries of the congress will be announced in due course

He also confirmed that the fee of the Governorship nomination form of the party had been increased from N5 million to N10 million.

Ologbondiyan urged all aspirants to guide against misconduct and utterances that are capable of negatively affecting the chances of the party in the Nov. 16 Governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Police arrest 2 Boko Haram commanders in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Sarafadeen Alli, Joseph Olaitan Absent at the Advisory Council’s Inauguration
    2 hours ago

    Goalkeepers at FIFA Women’s World Cup will not be booked for stepping off line during shootouts, IFAB says
    3 hours ago

    Anambra police arrest bandits, recover IED
    3 hours ago

    FIFA’s decision to oversee CAF an embarrassment to Africa, Owolabi says
    3 hours ago

    FIFA: Oparanozie hopeful Falcons will qualify for quarter-final
    3 hours ago

    UN Women express concern over infants, girls’ rape in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Zimbabwe unions call for USD salaries as cost of living escalates

    These Might Interest You...