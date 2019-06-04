PHOTOS: Gov. Ihedioha swears- in SSG, Chief of Staff

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 9:06 am


Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, in a handshake with Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha shortly after taking his oath of office in Owerri , Monday,

Governor Emeka Ihedioha swears in the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Uche Onyeaguocha and his Chief of Staff, Mr Chris Okewulonu, on Monday.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, in a handshake with Chief of Staff, Government House, Chris Okewulonu shortly after taking his oath of office in Owerri , Monday,

