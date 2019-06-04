PHOTOS: Osinbajo leads delegation Eid-El-Fitr celebration

PHOTOS: Osinbajo leads delegation Eid-El-Fitr celebration

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 3:54 pm


VP Osinbajo welcomed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, leads a delegation of FCT community and others to greet President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, commemorating the Eid-El-Fitr celebration at the State House, Abuja. 4th, June 2019. Photos: NOVO ISIORO

VP Osinbajo with President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari with (L-R) Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Sen. Philips Tanimu Aduda; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Abba Kyari; House of Representatives, FCT, Hon. Zaphaniah Jisalo; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Sen. Philips Tanimu Aduda; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo with children who came to pay Eid-El-Fitr Homage at the State House.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo with children who came to pay Eid-El-Fitr Homage at the State House.

