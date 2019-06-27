PHOTOS: Osinbajo received at White House by Vice President Pence

PHOTOS: Osinbajo received at White House by Vice President Pence

Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:42 am


Osinbajo and Pence at White House

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN received at The White House, by his American counterpart, Vice President Mike Pence. 26th June 2019. Photos: Dami Okulaja

Osinbajo, Pence

