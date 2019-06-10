Plateau NYSC gets new coordinator

Plateau NYSC gets new coordinator

Monday, June 10, 2019 11:33 pm


File: Some NYSC members

 Ms. Caroline Embu, Deputy Director, Publicity and Public Relations, at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja, has been appointed as the Plateau Coordinator of the corps.

A statement by Ms. Jennifer Laha, spokesperson of the NYSC in Plateau, indicated that Embu took over from Mr Abdulsalam Alhassan, who has been redeployed to the Community Development Service (CDS), section of the corps at its headquarters.

The statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Jos, quoted the new coordinator, who assumed duty on June 6, as soliciting the cooperation of staff and the Plateau government to enable her succeed in the assignment.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    UN chief condemns killings in Mali
    20 mins ago

    Police investigates death of 6 persons during traditional marriage
    33 mins ago

    Gov. Abiodun hails Ogun Assembly over peaceful election of leaders
    3 hours ago

    INEC meets Tuesday over various court orders on issuance of Certificates of Return
    3 hours ago

    Senate presidency: Ndume’s candidacy gives credibility to the contest, says Lawan’s group
    3 hours ago

    Presidency speaks on withdrawal of petition against Buhari’s victory by C4C
    3 hours ago

    Buhari: Security agencies capable of protecting Nigerians
    4 hours ago

    Air Peace concealing serious incidents/accidents, says AIB

    These Might Interest You...