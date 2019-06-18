PLHA gets principal officials

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 5:14 pm


Legislature

 The Plateau House of Assembly has approved the appointment of Mr Na’anlong Daniel, representing Mikang Constituency, as its Majority Leader.

This followed a communication from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in the state, read at Tuesday’s plenary by the Speaker of the House, Mr Abok Ayuba.

Daniel is a second term member at the House.

Also, the Speaker announced the appointment of Mr Philip Dasun, representing Pankshin North Constituency, as the Deputy Majority Leader.

Mr Abdul Yanga, member representing Mangu South was appointed as Chief Whip, while Mr Abubakar Ballo, representing Qua’anpan South, was appointed Deputy Chief Whip.

Similarly, the House accepted the appointment of Mr Peter Giadeng, representing Barkin Ladi Constituency, as its Minority of Leader.

