Police arrest 2 ATM robbery suspects in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Men of Ogun state police command on have arrested two members of a syndicate which specializes in robbing people of money withdrawn from ATM machines.

Spokesperson for the Command in a statement said the mode of operations of members of the sydicate is to lurk around banks observing those who will withdraw substantial amounts of money and trace such person with their standby motorcycle to a convenient area for them to rob him/her.

He added that luck, however, ran against the suspects when the police area commander of Ota, ACP Monday Agbonika who was on routine patrol with his men of operation PUFF ADDER sighted the three men on a Bajaj motorcycle around the First Bank area in Ota.

The area commander who suspected their movement and outlook asked his men to intercept and search them.

Having realized that the policemen were after them, they all jumped off the motorcycle and took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and two amongst them were apprehended while the third one escaped.

The arrested ones are; Ebenezer Olubukola 30yrs and Olajide Oladejo 29yrs.

Recovered from them are one locally made pistol with five live cartridges and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police Cp Bashir Makama has ordered the transfer of the suspects to special anti robbery squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered a serious manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang with the view of getting him arrested within the shortest possible time.