Police arrest 2 over alleged murder in Enugu community

The Police Command in Enugu State said it had arrested two suspects in connection with alleged murder of a man in Agbani area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday in Enugu that the incident occurred on Wednesday at Amurri junction in Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

Amaraizu said that the suspects were arrested through intelligence information.

He gave the names of the suspects as Elochukwu Eze, 21, from Ishiokwe Agbani and Michael Ani, 22, of Mbogodo Agbani community.

“It was gathered that the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood at Amurri junction, and closer observation revealed matchete cuts on his head.

“He was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, where he was confirmed dead and corpse deposited at Agbani District Hospital mortuary for post mortem,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that Commissioner of Police, Mr Suleiman Balarabe, had directed prompt action and full scale investigation into the incident.

“The suspects are now helping police operatives of the command in their investigations on the matter,’’ he said.