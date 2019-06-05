Police arrest 3 traffic robbery suspects in Lagos

The police in Lagos said it arrested three suspected traffic robbers in two separate operations around Ayobo/Ipaja areas of the state, less than 24 hours to Sallah holidays.

Spokesman for the command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Wednesday, saying the suspects usually pretend to be commercial motorcyclists before attacking their victims.

Elkana said that on June 3, at about 9.05 p.m, surveillance patrol team from Ipaja Police Station arrested one Shefiu Aliu around NEPA Ayobo-Ipaja Road, while attempting to rob two sisters: Grace and Deborah Williams.

“ The suspect posed as a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada. He took advantage of the passengers quest to avoid traffic congestion through the use of okada, to rob his passengers.

“The suspect confessed to committing the crime. The motorcycle he uses to perpetrate the offence was recovered with one sharp matchet concealed under the seat of his motorcycle,” he said.

Elkana said that on same day at about 10.10p.m, surveillance patrol team from the same Ipaja police station, deployed to Zion Church area, Aina-Obembe road, Baruwa, arrested one Biodun Oladimeji and Afiz Tajudeen a.k.a Arapa.

He said the suspects using motorcycle had earlier snatched a bag from one female victim, Obiako Ruth, who raised alarm that attracted the operatives on patrol.

The image maker said the motorcycle used was also recovered with one matchet, one knife and a locally made pistol, he added that the suspects would be charged to court soon