Police arrest 6 suspected telecom mast vandals in Rivers

Sunday, June 16, 2019 7:17 pm


Police

Rivers Police Command has arrested six suspected mast vandals in Rumuokoro, Obio/Akpor area of Rivers.

The suspects allegedly specialised in vandalising telecommunication mast, and in the process steal pieces of valuable equipment therein.

The Rivers Police Command Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said on Sunday in Port Harcourt that the arrest was made possible with the help of a local vigilance group in the area.

“Our Anti-Robbery Patrol team in Special Area Police station, Rumuokoro, working with a local vigilance group smashed and arrested the six man gang in the early hours of Saturday.

“The criminal gang specialises in vandalising critical government infrastructure and other installations,” he said.

Omoni said items recovered from the suspects included, 21 pieces of batteries used in powering MTN mast and one iron bending implement.

“Other recovered items are, a sword, four phones, cash and two operational vehicles, including a Mitsubishi car and Vanagon bus.

“The suspects have made useful confessions and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed,” he said.

The police spokesman listed the all-male suspects as: Uloma Ajaba, Oyenka Nwankwo, Chigozie Kalu, Sampson Tumba, Okechukwu Udeh and Kelvin Emmanuel.

He assured citizens that the police would continue with its zero tolerance policy to crime in the state.

