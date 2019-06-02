Police confirm 2 dead bodies in well

Police confirm 2 dead bodies in well

Sunday, June 2, 2019 6:27 pm


The Edo Police Command on Sunday confirmed the discovery of two dead bodies inside an abandoned well in Idunowina community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor who confirmed the deaths, said investigation had commenced to unravel the causes.

He said the case was still a suspected murder until police investigation prooved otherwise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two persons, given as Daniel Osagie and his sister in-law, Unity, were found after three days of searching.

It was gathered that Daniel, a patent medicine dealer, left home with Unity after receiving a call but never came back.

Their bodies were discovered after a little boy said he saw his car inside a bush.

Some residents said over 10 persons had been killed in the community in the past five months.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    58 mins ago

    MFM pastor arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating orphan
    1 hour ago

    Makinde Assures Transparency In Governance.
    1 hour ago

    IOC: What Buhari told me when I complained – CAN President
    2 hours ago

    We’ll not serve only the party but all residents Lagos- Sanwoolu-Olu
    2 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Restates Commitment to Youth Development
    2 hours ago

    Clerics warn against sex enhancers
    3 hours ago

    The Cannabis War
    President Buhari arrives the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 14th session of the Summit Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC. He was received by Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah region. Thursday, May 30, 2019. 4 hours ago

    Buhari departs Jeddah for Abuja after OIC Summit in Makkah