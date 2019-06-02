Police confirm 2 dead bodies in well

The Edo Police Command on Sunday confirmed the discovery of two dead bodies inside an abandoned well in Idunowina community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor who confirmed the deaths, said investigation had commenced to unravel the causes.

He said the case was still a suspected murder until police investigation prooved otherwise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two persons, given as Daniel Osagie and his sister in-law, Unity, were found after three days of searching.

It was gathered that Daniel, a patent medicine dealer, left home with Unity after receiving a call but never came back.

Their bodies were discovered after a little boy said he saw his car inside a bush.

Some residents said over 10 persons had been killed in the community in the past five months.