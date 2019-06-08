Police in Osun rescue man abducted by kidnappers in military uniform

Saturday, June 8, 2019 1:10 pm


Police:

The Osun Police Command on Saturday said it had rescued one Bewaji Oladipo, who was allegedly kidnapped by a gang in Lagos, at Railway Crossing, Inisa, in Osun.

The command, in a press statement by its spokesperson, SP Folashade Odoro, said the kidnapped victim was rescued at about 6:45pm, on Friday, by the state police “Puff Adder” operatives, during a stop-and-search operation along Osogbo-Ilorin expressway.

It said the victim was kidnapped when he went to withdraw cash from an ATM machine within his vicinity at Command Area Iyana-Ipaja Lagos, by suspected four-man kidnapping gang, two of them dressed in military camouflage.

The command said the kidnappers fled when their vehicle was stopped by the police team and their victim was rescued from the abandoned vehicle.

It said efforts were however being intensified to arrest the fleeing culprits, adding that the victim had been reunited with his family

