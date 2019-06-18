Police nab 5 pipeline vandals in Ogun

Police nab 5 pipeline vandals in Ogun

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 6:23 pm


The illegal bunkering suspects

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta
Men of Ogun State Police Command on Sunday have arrested five suspected pipeline vandals at Magboro area of Ibafo.
The police public relation officer DSP Oyeyemi in a press statement revealed that the suspects were arrested at about 6:00 pm while the DPO Ibafo Division Sp Abiodun Ayinde was on routine patrol with his men around area of his jurisdiction.
The men were sighted beside a company in a Passat car with registration number Lagos KSF 710 BM loaded with twelve 50 liters jerry-can of petroleum product suspected to have been siphoned from a vandalized pipeline in the area.
Immediately they sighted the policemen, they jumped down from the vehicle and took to their heels, but were hotly chased and apprehended by the Police team.
The arrested suspects are: Akinwale Tajudeen, Isiah Olalekan, Friday Terry, Mayokun Raheem And Godwin Igho.
The Commissioner of Police CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the office of Cp monitoring team for further investigation and prosecution.

