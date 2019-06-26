Police probe murder of another Nigerian in South Africa

Mr Sylvester Okonkwo, Chairman, Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA) in Kwa-Zulu-Natal Province, on Wednesday confirmed that yet another Nigerian, Mr Chibuike Okeke, has been shot dead on June 20 in that country.

Okonkwo, who confirmed Okeke’s killing, said he was shot dead in front of Shoprite, CBD of Richards Bay, Kwa-Zulu Natal Province by a white South African man.

He said the elder brother of the deceased, Mr Chinedu Okeke had reported to the union that he got the news that his brother was shot dead less than one hour he left his place.

Okonkwo said Chinedu was devastated because Chibuike was a young promising man.

Chibuike, 26, from Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra, was a skilled phone technician in Richards Bay.

The Vice-President of NUSA, Mr Joshua Itua, also told NAN that the National secretariat of the union had been duly informed and was already taking action to redress the killing.

“An inquest into the case of murder, CAS No: 273/06/2019, was opened a day after his death.

“The white South African that allegedly shot Chibuike dead was arrested for another murder offence few kilometers away from Richards Bay three days ago.

The NUSA vice-president said that the violent killing of Nigerians was on the rise day by day.

“Over 147 Nigerians have been killed the last 30 months without investigation and prosecution.

“Seven have been killed in the last one month, three allegedly by South African Police and four by unknown assailants.

“We again call on our government to prioritise the lives of Nigerians in South Africa as the number of body bags sent home is on the increase.