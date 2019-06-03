Pregnancy: MFM slams indefinite suspension on Abuja Randy ‘Pastor’ 

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has slammed an indefinite suspension on Mr. David Onyekachukwu of its Life Camp branch, Abuja, over a reported indecent relationship he had with a 16-year-old girl.

The indefinite suspension, according to a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the spokesperson of MFM, Brother Collins Edomaruse, is in line with the rules and regulations of MFM which forbid such acts and frown at them.

He also said that Onyekachukwu’s indefinite suspension is a result of an investigation carried out by the Church that established that he was culpable of the reported offence of rape, which resulted in the reported pregnancy of the female teenager.

While confirming the incident, Regional Overseer (RO) of Gwarimpa Region of the church, Pastor Babalola Niyi, said: “He (Onyekachukwu) is not an ordained pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“He is just a member/worker in that Life Camp branch and he has been suspended from the branch immediately.

“The church can not stop the law from taking its course as doing so will amount to condoning evil and being an accessory after the fact.”

He added: “After investigation, we confirm that the raping and impregnating of the girl is true and the matter is currently being handled by the Police.

“However, we want to say that the alleged person is not an ordained Pastor or an officially appointed Pastor in MFM Gwarimpa Region. “This is therefore a personal issue between the Brother and the innocent victim.

“It has nothing to do with Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“In MFM, the leadership does not condone indiscipline.

“Absolute holiness within and without is our hallmark in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“This is of a priority in all our trainings and teachings to our Pastors and members.

“The alleged brother is already in the Custody of the Police to allow the law to take its course.”