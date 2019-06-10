Presidency speaks on withdrawal of petition against Buhari’s victory by C4C

Monday, June 10, 2019 9:14 pm


The Presidency has expressed delight at the withdrawal of one of four petitions challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 election.

In a statement on Monday, Malam Shehu Garba, the senior special assistant on media and publicity commended the Coalition for Change (C4C) following the withdrawal of its case through its lawyer, at the resumed hearing before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday.

“This is a sign of true patriotism. By accepting defeat with grace, the C4C has chosen to prioritize the stability of our country and the voice of the people.

“Victory and defeat are part of elections. For some in the opposition, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is good, when they win. Where they lose, INEC is unreliable.

“The challenges facing our nation are huge and we need all hands on deck.

“The people of Nigeria have chosen President Buhari to lead them, and all stakeholders should deploy their energy towards supporting his efforts,” said Garba.

