Priest stabbed in Polish church

Priest stabbed in Polish church

Monday, June 10, 2019 7:25 pm


File: An anonymous priest

A priest was stabbed by a man in a church in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Monday, local media reported.

“The priest was taken to hospital with lung injuries and is in a stable condition,’’ a police spokesperson told Polish news agency PAP, adding that the attacker had been arrested save for his motive was as yet unclear.

Police said the attack occurred at 7 a.m (0500 GMT).

Polish news website TVP.info reported that the attacker spoke to the priest, who was on his way to the altar to prepare mass, before suddenly stabbing him in the chest. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    70-year old rape suspect, 25 other inmates of Abakaliki Prisons set free
    10 mins ago

    Why we ordered suspension of Oando AGM – SEC
    17 mins ago

    Nadal: I’m not obsessed about Federer’s record
    29 mins ago

    Femi Fani-Kayode ‘wrestles’ Church of Satan
    43 mins ago

    Osun reassures of adequate security
    2 hours ago

    Kogi warns against air pollution
    2 hours ago

    Inauguration of The 9th Oyo State House of Assembly
    2 hours ago

    NADECO wants Buhari to convene ethnic nationalities conference

    These Might Interest You...