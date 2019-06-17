Protest forces exam postponement in EKSU

Protest forces exam postponement in EKSU

Monday, June 17, 2019 6:47 am


Ekiti State University.jpg

A protest by students of Ekiti State University, (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, has forced management to postpone the first semester examinations which were originally scheduled to begin on Monday, June 17.

In a news release issued on Sunday night and signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr Akin Arogundade, the new date for the examinations is now Monday, July 1.

The postponement according to the statement is to ensure security of lives and property on campus and its environs.

It failed to dwell on the effect of an earlier protest by students as possible cause of the shift.

“Consequently, all academic activities on campus has been postponed untill Monday July 1, 2019, while students are expected back on campus on Sunday, June 30, 2019,” the statement said.

It directed all students preparing for exams to ensure payment of all necessary  fees, as evidence of payment would be used for clearance and examination permit.

” The University community, parents, and guardians  are assured of adequate security on campus as well as the safety of staff and students,” it said.

NAN recalls that the students held a peaceful protest early on Sunday to criticise the sudden fixing of the examinations without adequate lectures.

The protesters were also worried that many students might be denied participation as the data system had yet to capture all who had cleared their tuition.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    PSG consider Neymar sale as club chairman sends warning to players
    5 mins ago

    Copa America: Qatar in thrilling comeback against Paraguay
    18 mins ago

    Association wants ENSG to provide boarding facilities at NGS, Nike
    28 mins ago

    Cleric prays for Buhari to appoint God-fearing ministers
    40 mins ago

    Kwara Gov reiterates support for basic education
    47 mins ago

    Accident: NPA clears right of way at Tin Can Island Port
    1 hour ago

    AITEO Cup round of 64 results and of 32 qualifiers
    1 hour ago

    Bayelsa governorship: Ex-President Jonathan’s kinsman, Agadaga joins race for PDP ticket

    These Might Interest You...