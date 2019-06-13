Recruitment: Customs screens out applicants

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has screened out applicants who failed to meet the requisite qualifications for its recruitment exercise.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Joseph Attah, made this known to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

A total of 524,315 applicants had applied for recruitment to the service out of the required 3,200 personnel.

Attah explained that the system had begun to weed out those who wrongly applied for the job vacancies in the service.

He said that the recruitment was specifically for professionals and not a general one

“Some people who read Geography, Sociology or Political Science applied for positions meant for those that studied Laboratory Tech.

“This recruitment is for professionals alone, not on general duty. We do take these groups of people when we are doing general recruitment, irrespective of the courses they read.

“Such people in those kind of disciplines are usually recruited and sent to Customs College for training,” he said.

Attah said the process was still ongoing and the successful candidates would soon be invited for the examination through their emails and telephones.

He disclosed that the examination would take place at the state capitals of the candidates’ states of origin.

“For instance, if you are from Borno, you are expected to write your exam in Maiduguri, Kogi in Lokoja, Zamfara in Gusau, Rivers in Port Harcourt and so in all states.”

He gave the assurance that the exercise would be transparent, adding that candidates who meet the recruitment criteria would be invited for the examination.