Reflecting on Fate

By Babafemi Ojudu

“To flee your fate is to rush to find it” is

an Arab proverb paraphrased in Tatalo Alamu’s column in The Nation’s newspaper of today. How true this could be .

I remember in one of his column of in those heady days of the military in Nigeria, one of the Newswatch magazine founder and Editor in Chief wrote that he would not like to be anyone’s hero. It was, I think, in response to a criticism that he was not hitting hard enough at the military regime then. Not long after, the same regime in an embarrassingly unpunished crime ,parcel bombed the ingenious and debonair journalist. He ended up being our hero.

Move over to MKO Abiola. He once ,in response to people who demanded more action from him against military officials who assaulted his son and eventually annulled his election as Nigeria President, said soldiers are ‘mad dogs’and confronting them is like ‘staying in front of a moving train.’ ‘It is not my wish to be any one’s martyr’, the billionaire publisher philanthropist , and friend of of the military once said. ended up being exactly that, a martyr for our democracy .

Incidentally the two of them were friends. Dele Giwa also edited Abiola’s National Concord before he went to co-found his Newswatch magazine.

“I am not a politician. I am a technocrat”, Prof Yemi Osinbajo use to say in those days in Lagos when he served as Attorney General. Whenever it was campaign time for elections he runs away to consult his legal books in readiness for the next legal battle. He never featured at any political meeting and rally in the eight years he served under Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have once heard him say he could not understand the logic that guide ‘politicians behavior and actions’

Fast forward eight years later , fate called upon me. He not only became a politician, he is holding a high office, second to the highest one in the land. He has also become a pro on political hustings, much more better than those who are self proclaimed politicians. Fate!

Whatever fate has for you will catch up with you no matter how fast and hard you run from it.