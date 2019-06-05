Return Oyo Properties or Face Arrest – Gov. Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has ordered all the former political appointees under Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led administration to immediately return the government vehicles and other assets in their custody or risk being arrested.

Makinde, in a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka stated that the former political office holders should ensure the return of the state assets in their custody within 48 hours.

The governor frowned at the former political office holders for being in possession of state government properties after leaving the office.

According to the statement, “Consequently, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, has therefore directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of Government vehicles to return the same to Government Transport pool within 48 hours. Failure to do this, the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from where ever they may be kept”.

The government said it will take all necessary steps to ensure that all assets illegally taken away by the former officials are returned to its custody, stressing that such officials should have honourably turned in the assets.