Rivers Govt not indebted to any bank in Nigeria – Official 

Rivers State Government has denied alleged report by Debt Management Office that the administration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is heavily indebted to banks.

Addressing journalists at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Mr Paulinus Nsirim said: “This misinformation is another attempt by detractors to malign the integrity of the present administration in the state which has since

its inception in May, 2015 shown utmost frugality in the management of State resources.

“This appears to be another orchestrated plan to demarket the State through unconfirmed statistics since other forms of negative

propaganda had failed.

“That with a healthy monthly internally Generated Revenue profile of at least N8 billion, the State does not resort to reckless borrowing that will make her run into debts.

“That as a matter of deliberate policy, the present administration in Rivers State desirous to leave behind a worthy legacy does not embark on white elephant projects that will require bogus financial obligations”.

The Rivers State Government stated that it operates accounts with only Zenith and Access Banks, noting that it has repaid all loans obtained.

The Rivers State Government noted: “That the State Government inherited a Commercial Bank loan of N15,845,118,108.44 in 2015 which had been liquidated.

“That all loans taken by this administration for the infrastructural development of the State from Zenith and Access Banks had been liquidated too.

“That the issues of debts owed to contractors, pension arrears etc that the Debt Management Office used to stigmatize the State are Recurrent and Capital Expenditures which payments are ongoing.

“That the Federal Government’s Intervention loans approved for every state of the Federation has a repayment plan that is spread over many years. Rivers State Government has not defaulted on the repayment plan.

“That we do not know where purveyors of this concocted information got their facts before they went to the press to misinform the general public”.

“The Rivers State Government emphasised that the Wike Administration has has been prudent in the management of scarce State resources backed by a healthy monthly Internally Generated Revenue Revenue. “Since 2015 till now, His Excellency through a well-articulated fiduciary template has made governance better than how he met it.

“That unlike previous administrations that left behind huge debt profiles, the present administration will not mortgage the future ofthe state in any way.