Runsewe hails CBN boss for creative industry  initiative

Runsewe hails CBN boss for creative industry  initiative

Friday, June 7, 2019 8:08 am


Olusegun Runsewe

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, on Thursday commended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emiefele, for developing a Creative Industry Financing Initiative.
Runsewe gave the commendation in a statement in Lagos  by his media aide, Mr Frank Meke.
He said the Initiative, which would allow investors in the creative industry to access loan up to N500 million with 9 per cent interest rate, was highly commendable.
He noted that the initiative would greatly boost the Industry and enhance the capacity of key players in the sector to optimise their potentials.
According to him, more than 10 countries have used similar initiative to fight poverty, unemployment, crime and youth restiveness.
” With this noble and patriotic initiative, the CBN Governor has clearly demonstrated his commitment to President Buhari’s economic development agenda with emphasis on diversification and job creation,” he said.
Runsewe said that as one of the highest employers of labour, the creative industry would  creat mass employment and stimulate rapid socio-economic growth and development.
The NCAC boss called on key players in the creative industry to take advantage of the opportunity of the facility to develop and strengthen their businesses.
He enjoined prospective beneficiaries of the facility to comply with the terms and conditions of repayment.
NAN reports that the Initiative was developed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee in May 2019.
The creative industries that could apply for the loan include fashion, information technology, movie distribution, music and software engineers.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Outgoing lawmaker lists the ‘mistakes’ of the 8th Senate
    26 mins ago

    Super Eagles battle-ready for Warriors in Asaba
    30 mins ago

    France 2019: Motivated Super Falcons set to take 3 points off Norway
    39 mins ago

    PDP governors ready to pay N30,000 minimum wage — Gov. Dickson
    8 hours ago

    Nike ‘very concerned’ about rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star Neymar
    8 hours ago

    Brutalisation of P/Harcourt broadcaster: IGP orders arrest of 5 F-SARS officers
    8 hours ago

    ICPC busts contract scam syndicate in Adamawa
    8 hours ago

    Ogun governor appoints chief press secretary

    These Might Interest You...