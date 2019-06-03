Sallah: Abdulrazaq urges Kwarans to sustain spirit of Ramadan

Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has called on people of the state to sustain the spirit of Ramadan and remain their brother’s keeper.

The governor made the call on Monday in Ilorin in his message to the people of Kwara on the completion of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a holy month of the Muslims during which adherents keep away from food and drink, shun all social vices and maintain good neighbourliness from dawn to dusk

Abdulrazaq, in a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Agboola Olarewaju, rejoice with the people on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri celebration which marks the end of Ramadan.

“I greet our Muslim brethren on the successful completion of fasting in the month of Ramadan.

” On the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri, I pray Almighty Allah accepts our prayers and worships before, during and after Ramadan.

“As we bid Ramadan goodbye, I urge Kwarans of all faiths not to jettison the spirit of Ramadan.

“We should remain our brother’s keepers, promote common humanity, do to others what we want done to us, and be good citizens,” the governor said.

He, therefore, called on the people to continue to pray for the new administration

“Our agenda is to serve the overall interest of the people and build a Kwara of our dream,” Abdulrazaq added.