Sallah: Accidents kill 2, injure 8 in Ogun

Wednesday, June 5, 2019 9:33 am


File photo: FRSC officials rescue victims at an accident sceneet

Two persons were confirmed dead in separate accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun on Eid-el- Fitri day.

Mr Clement Oladele,  the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Oladele said that the first crash occurred around 4:52 am  on the  Lagos – Ibadan  expressway at AP petrol station at Sagamu.

He said that the accident, which involved an Iveco truck marked KTU 565 XW, was as a result of excessive speeding which led to loss of control.

Oladele said that the accident involved three male adults, adding that two persons sustained injuries while one person died.

The FRSC boss explained that the injured and the dead were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH),  Sagamu.

Oladele stated that the second crash occurred at about 3:54pm on the same expressway at Ogumankin and it involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND 626 XR .

He said that the accident was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking,  adding that the bus hit the barrier and summersaulted.

Oladele explained that the  crash involved 17  persons , six males, eight females and three  children.

Six persons , he said, were injured while one female adult died in the accident.

He said that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the corpse of the dead victim was deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

Oladele advised  motorists  to drive cautiously, especially on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, which is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“Motorists should therefore expect traffic to build up on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway and other corridors following the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri and with several motorists returning back to resume work,” he said. (NAN)

