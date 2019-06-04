Sallah: Catholic bishop tasks Nigerians on peace, social vices

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 11:15 am


File: An anonymous Catholic priest

Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo  has congratulated Muslim faithful on the completion of the Ramadan  and urged them and  Nigerians in general to continue to  live peacefully.

He said this in a press statement he  made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  on Tuesday  in Lagos,  adding that Nigerians must collectively fight the social vices confronting them.

“We have prayed for them to be faithful children of God/Allah. God is a God of love, harmony and peace.

“He has brought us all together. Let us join hands to fight evil,” he said.

Badejo continued, “Christianity, Islam and Traditional Religion preach against evil; so let us all fight violence, kidnapping, rape and robbery. Let us serve God sincerely by living in peace with all.”

He also urged leaders to imbibe the spirit of service and justice which authentic Islam preaches in order to serve God,  Nigerians and humanity well

