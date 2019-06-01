Sallah: FRSC deploys 856 personnel in Kano

Sallah: FRSC deploys 856 personnel in Kano

Saturday, June 1, 2019 11:19 am


File: FRSC officials on duty

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State has deployed 856 personnel for effective patrol to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The FRSC Commander in the state, Zubairu Mato, stated this while briefing newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

He said that the personnel comprised of 666 regular marshals while the remaining 190 were special marshals.

According to him, the operation is a nationwide activity with the aim of ensuring safety of lives and property of road users before, during and after the Sallah.

“The personnel will engage in enforcement of traffic rules and regulations with emphasis on some traffic infractions considered as most common during periods of festivities,” he said.

Mato said that the operation would focus on hitch-free traffic flow, prevention of road traffic crashes, ensuring rapid response in case of accidents and quick removal of road obstructions.

He further explained that the operation will target driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, route violation, road obstruction, lane discipline and speed violation.

Other road traffic rule violations to be targeted included overloading, overspeeding, underage driving, route violation, use of phone while driving, wrongful overtaking, worn out tyres, among others

He called on all and sundry to report cases of road obstructions and road traffic crashes to the nearest FRSC unit in the state for prompt action.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Terrorism: OIC to support Nigeria, others
    18 mins ago

    Rep-elect tasks 9th NASS on good governance
    42 mins ago

    Zamfara governor appoints Yuguda fmr. Finance Minister Special Adviser
    1 hour ago

    Security agents foil Boko Haram attack on Mosque in Borno
    1 hour ago

    The man who declined to be president
    2 hours ago

    Trial: Chronicke of Rickey Tarfa’s zig-zag medical excuses
    2 hours ago

    Unlawful procession: 12 Shi’ites in police net in kaduna
    3 hours ago

    Internet fraud: Court remands SSII student, others