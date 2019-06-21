Sanwo-Olu appoints new DG for Lagos State Sports Commission

Sanwo-Olu appoints new DG for Lagos State Sports Commission

Friday, June 21, 2019 6:34 am


Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Bolowotan as the new Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

The Director of Public Affiars, Titi Oshodi in a statement in Lagos said Sanwo-Olu also approved the disengagement of Babatunde Bank-Anthony as Director-General of the commission.

“Hakeem Muri Okunola, the Head of Service, says the appointment is in line with ongoing re-organisation of the state public service for efficient service delivery.

“The appointment is with immediate effect,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bolowotan is an astute sports administrator and founder of Bolowotan FC.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    OML-25 oil field: Traditional rulers ask Wike to keep off
    36 mins ago

    FIFA WWC: Falcons advance to meet Germany on Saturday
    55 mins ago

    Aiteo Cuo Men’s Round of 16 Fixtures
    1 hour ago

    The Festus Adedayo they thought they could pull down
    1 hour ago

    Votes recount: PDP, Ashiru head to Appeal Court
    1 hour ago

    APC members threatening my witnesses, Akinlade alleges at Ogun tribunal
    8 hours ago

    Airtel Africa to sell shares to Nigerians
    9 hours ago

    NAF offers free medical services to IDPs in Niger

    These Might Interest You...