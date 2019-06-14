Sanwo-Olu to LASTMA officers: I will not condone corruption

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Friday, warned officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to shun corruption and be civil while discharging their duties.

Sanwo-Olu gave the warning during an interactive session with staff of the agency, during his visit to the LASTMA office in Oshodi.

The governor said he would not condone corruption or bribe-taking by any official, charging them to be respectful when arresting any offender.

“Lagosians expect a corrupt-free LASTMA that will not be collecting bribes; therefore, you should be respectful and courteous even when you are going to arrest an offender.

“Lagosians want LASTMA that is decent and neat; we don’t want laziness and lateness to work. Be my advocates,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the government would provide conducive working environment for the staff, such as improvement of their allowances, repair of damaged vehicles and motorbikes, provision of raincoats, and other tools.

On operation of commercial motorcycles, tricycles and indiscriminate parking of imported vehicles by the roadside, he said he would have a meeting with security operatives to establish a law enforcement commission that would regulate their movement.

“There are rules that guide the operation of commercial motorcycles; Lagos law already states that no Okada should operate on some roads, although, we would meet with the security operatives on what we should do.

“We are not going to condone people obstructing our roads. I am now taking it as warning to all those parking their vehicles on the road, such as importers of Tokunbo vehicles, to comply by removing them from the road.

“We will come one day and take all the vehicles off the road; people should provide space for their businesses,” he warned.

The governor also warned government officials, their family members and friends against violating traffic rules.

“I will tell my cabinet members that if you are caught or apprehended violating my traffic rules, you will pay,” he said.

Earlier, some of the staff of LASTMA, while complaining about the challenges facing them, appealed to the governor to provide adequate security for them, now that their working hours had been extended to 11p.m.

They requested for improvement in their welfare package, rehabilitation of roads, training, and enforcement of existing regulations, to aid their operations.

The staff members also complained about constant harassment from motorists, and pedestrians crossing the highway under pedestrian bridges