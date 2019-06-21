Sarafadeen Alli, Joseph Olaitan Absent at the Advisory Council’s Inauguration

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Chief Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, former secretary to the Oyo State government during the administration of Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja and Mr. Joseph Olaitan, were on Friday June 21, 2019 absent at the inauguration of the State Advisory Council held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi Ibadan.

Inaugurating the council, Governor Seyi Makinde stated that the Council “is to advise us on the implementation of development programmes and policies of our administration adding, “This is part of our plan to run an all-inclusive government in our state”.

The 10-member Council, which is headed by the former state Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Senator Hosea Agboola has Alli and Olaitan as members.

Other members are: former majority leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Mulikat Akande-Adeola; Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, former Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Chief Jacob Adetoro; former honourable Kamil Akinlabi; Chief Gboyega Laoye, and Professor Kolapo Hamzat.

Alli was a 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, but at a point stepped down with Senator Olufemi Lanlehin of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Bolaji Oyerinde of Social Democratic Party, SDP, for the incumbent governor in a conspiracy led by Senator Ladoja to ensure the defeat of the candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC Candidate, Bayo Adelabu.

Though, it has been rumoured that the former SSG has turned down the offer, Alli denied this saying that he could not attend the inauguration because he was in Ibadan as at the time the inauguration took place.

Speaking during the inauguration, Senator Agboola stated that the council would work with the fear of God stressing that it would advise the governor rightly whenever the council’s advice is sought for.