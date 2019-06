Second Term: Emefiele to unveil new roadmap for CBN, economy

Emefiele spoke on Monday when he began his second tenure, following the confirmation of his re-appointment by the Senate on May 16, CBN Director Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okoroafor said in a statement.

Emefiele was sworn in by the Bank’s Secretary and Director, Corporate Secretariat Department, Mrs Alice Karau.

Okoroafor said the CBN Governor charged all stakeholders to strengthen efforts at building a healthy and stable system in the best interest of Nigeria.

Emefile also reiterated the bank’s focus to play an active role in supporting job and wealth creation in Nigeria.

“We must strengthen our efforts over the coming years to stimulate growth and job creation in critical sectors of the economy, which will help insulate our economy from shocks in the global economy. “We must also work to build a healthy and stable financial system that will contribute to the growth of our economy, while preserving price stability,”Emefiele said while emphasising that more work still needed to be done in building a stronger economy for the benefit of all.

According to him, the pace of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth remained fragile and was below the rate of Nigeria’s annual population growth at 2.7 per cent. He, therefore, pledged that the CBN would continue to collaborate with the fiscal authorities to strengthen growth and wealth creation in the country.

Mr Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has disclosed that he will unfold a new roadmap for the Bank and the economy, in the days ahead, after series of consultations with critical stakeholder groups.