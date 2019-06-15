Second term: Kaduna Govt restructures governance structure

Kaduna State Government has retained its 14 ministries in the state despite additional three new ones.

This is contained in a statement by the Government spokesman, Mr Samuel Aruwan and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna.

The statement announced the governance structure for the second-term of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai.

The statement noted that the governor had signed an Executive Order creating three new ministries, abolishing three others while amending the mandates of three others.

The restructuring, however, did not increase the number of ministries beyond the 14 that existed in the first-term.

“In a major rejig of the governance structure, the governor has signed an Executive Order to create and restructure ministries in Kaduna State.

“The order abolished the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the Ministry of Rural and Community Development and the Ministry of Water Resources.

” It amended the mandates of the ministries responsible for Local Government, Women and Social Development, Works and Sports.

“The newly created ministries are Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology which will coordinate the development of skills, business, trade and manufacturing in the state.

” It also takes over the technology portfolio from the Ministry of Education and is expected to encourage the development of the digital ecosystem in the state.

“The new ministry will promote tourism and regulate tourism facilities in the state,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has the mandate to ensure the construction and maintenance of public buildings and promote the expansion of the housing stock in the state.

It said the ministry would also be in charge of ensuring the enforcement of development control regulations, and the implementation of urban and country planning policies as well as urban renewal programmes in the state.

It said that the new Internal Security and Home Affairs ministry has the mandate to coordinate internal security matters and liaise with security agencies in the state.

It is expected to enhance the state government’s capacity to address security challenges and supervise the activities of parastatals and agencies performing home affairs functions.

“Ministries with amended or expanded mandates include , Human Services and Social Development which will be the lead agency of the government in promoting and protecting the welfare of women, youths and vulnerable groups in the society.

“The ministry’s mandate is a significant expansion of the work of the former Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“It will monitor the implementation of the equal opportunity agenda of the government, develop and implement social protection programmes and ensure the promotion and preservation of arts and culture in the state,” it said.

It added that the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure would be responsible for the provision and maintenance of public physical infrastructure like roads, water, broadband and light rail.

It will promote collaboration between the electricity utility and local government councils to provide electricity to rural communities.

According to the statement, the Sports Development ministry would focus on ensuring the revival of sports in urban and rural areas, encourage and develop sporting talents.

Consequent to the restructuring, the Executive Order prescribes that the Kaduna State Government would operate with 14 ministries.

The statement noted that the list of commissioners nominated to lead these ministries would be forwarded to the Kaduna State House of Assembly as soon as it reconvenes.