Senate appoints committee for office allocation, adjourns till July 2

Thursday, June 13, 2019 3:23 pm


Ahmed Lawan, Senate President

The Senate at plenary on Thursday set up a 12-member ad hoc committee to liaise with management of the National Assembly for seat and office allocation to lawmakers.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made the announcement after an hour closed-door session.

He gave the committee two weeks to work, to enable the lawmakers have permanent seats in the chamber as well as permanent offices.

“I want to thank the committee in advance because the rest us will go on recess while they remain to liaise with the management on the allocation.

“Two weeks will be dedicated to the activities and other senators can make suggestions where necessary,” he said.

Lawan further announced that a one-page document from National Assembly Directorate of Finance and Administration had been circulated for lawmakers to fill appropriately to complete their documentation process.

Lawan thereafter announced Abubakar Kyari(APC-Borno) as Chairman of the committee, while members are senators Aisha Modibbo(APC-Adamawa), Gabriel Suswan(PDP-Benue), Abdullahi Sabi (APC-Niger), Betty Apiafi(PDP-Rivers), Bassey Akpan(PDP-Akwa Ibom).

Others are Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), Ibrahim Gobir(APC-Sokoto), Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP-Ondo), Solomon Adeola(APC-Lagos), Chukwuka Utazi(PDP-Enugu), Stella Oduah(PDP-Anambra).

The senate then adjourned plenary till July 2, after the motion for adjournment was moved by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo Agege and seconded by Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT).

