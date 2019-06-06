Senate leadership: Goje steps down for Lawan

Senate leadership: Goje steps down for Lawan

Thursday, June 6, 2019 2:06 pm


Ahmed Lawan

Sen. Danjuma Goje(APC-Gombe Central) on Thursday announced his withdrawal from the race for Senate Presidency  and endorsed the candidacy of Sen. Ahmad Lawan(APC Yobe North).

The election for Senate Presidency is expected to hold on June 11.

Goje and Lawan spoke with State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alongside  Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang, was present as Goje and  Lawan fielded questions from State House correspondents

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Kashamu’s extradition suit: Court awards N50,000 each to DSS, NDLEA
    1 hour ago

    Extortion: Enugu CP directs IGP X-Squad to fish out culprits
    1 hour ago

    N5bn libel suit: Magu closes case against Sun newspaper
    1 hour ago

    Nigerian govt. $406.7m debt recovery suit against Shell adjourned
    1 hour ago

    Mechanic docked for damaging BMW
    6 hours ago

    Ignore lies against Akpabio, group urges Buhari
    6 hours ago

    Monarch rallies support for new Gombe Governor
    6 hours ago

    Bagudu reappoints SSG, CoS

    These Might Interest You...