Sexual abuse: Edo women lawyers promise underaged victims free legal services

Women lawyers in Edo State under the aiges of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), have offered free legal services to underaged victims of sexual violence and abuse.

Chairperson of FIDA, in the State, Ms. Iryn Omoroguiwa, announced the offer on Wednesday in Benin, at an event organised to mark this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and lllicit Drugs, titled, “Health for Justice, Justice for Health.”

She advised all victims of sexual violence to open up and desist from the habit of maintaining silence and speak out whenever they are abused​ by the men.

She noted that there was no reason to suffer in silence, because the Edo state government has enacted a law to address the development.

“We encourage children to speak up whenever there is issue of sexual violence or abuse against them. There is a law against it now in Edo state. We have several cases of sexual abuse which we are handling in courts and in a couple of months we will secure some convictions,” she said.

As part of measures to stem the menace of sexual violence and drug abuse in the state, Omoroguiwa siad FIDA has embarked on sensitization and awareness campaign to selected schools to educate pupils and students.

Speaking further, she advised the youths, especially students, not to allow themselves to be lured into drug abuse, as it is injurious to their health and often lead them to crimes that will pitch them against the law.

According to her, to effectively address the prevalent drug problems, health insitutions must work in tandem with accountable institutions of justice to provide solution that tally with international drug control convention, human right and sustainable development goal.