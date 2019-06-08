Speakership: 1st term members-elect endorse Gbajabiamila

Some members-elect of the House of Representatives under the Forum of First Term Members has adopted Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) for the office of the Speaker of the 9th National Assembly.

At a news conference titled ‘Grand Endorsement’ on Saturday in Abuja, the group said that they were solidly behind the aspirants annointed by the APC.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was elected to represent Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo, said they were resolute.

He said that the members of the forum are drawn from Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others.

Tunji-Ojo described the aspirant as hardworking, intelligent, experienced, integrity personified and that they were not afraid to associate with him.

“We are going into the election with a united front; it will be a hurricane and we will deliver like the house has never seen before.

“We hear people want to monetise this election, anybody who offers us money shall be exposed, disgraced and jailed.

The members, who were dressed in face caps branded “Gbaja/Wase”, reiterated their commitment to voting for the candidates geo-political zone by geo-political zone.

Responding, Gbajabiamila said that he had never seen such support and prayed God to bless the members.

“If you know me very well, you know my heart is with the new members.

“It has been a long journey, we are almost at the end.

“All these campaigns of calumny is normal. We are focused, God will fight for us,” he said.

According to Gbajabiamila, we have a lot we can say when it comes to dirty campaigns but we have said nothing.

He said that the team was at the finish line and that they had acquired the endorsement of the President and other political parties.

“We are going into the 9th assembly with a mindset to go and do what is good for the country.

“I am looking forward to a robust assembly; the 9th assembly we are going into is going to be full of reforms that will benefit everyone,” he added.

Also, Rep Wase said that the Gbaja/Femi campaign was the largest campaign ever in the history of the National Assembly.

Wase said that his prayer is that God will guide the aspirants to work tirelessly for the benefit of Nigeria.

He urged the new members-elect to remain determined and carry the momentum to the chamber.

The election is scheduled to hold on June 11.