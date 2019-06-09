Speakership: Members-Elect drum support for Gbajabiamila, Wase

Two members-elect of the House of Representatives, Sha’aban Sharada and Hafiz Ibrahim have called on members to vote massively for Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmad Wase for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

The members, who represent the Municipal and Tarauni Federal Constituencies of Kano State, made the call in a joint statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The members said that the two candidates were qualified for the positions owing to their track records of knowledge, experience and capacity.

They said that Nigerians would benefit from the leadership of Gbajabiamila and Wase if elected.

The members-elect said they were optimistic that their leadership would foster synergy between the two Chambers and harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

They said that the Gbajabiamila/Wase ticket would also enable President Muhammadu Buhari to take Nigeria to the next level.

The inauguration of the 9th National Assembly and election of Presiding Officers is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 11.